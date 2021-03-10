Kritika Kamra: 'Hush Hush' is an engaging thriller

Mumbai, March 10 (IANS) Actress Kritika Kamra will be seen in the recently-announced web series "Hush Hush". She is thrilled to be a part of the show that has an all-female cast and crew.

"It's not everyday that you come across a women's story like this one. It's an engaging thriller with female friendships at the centre of it. What drew me was the relatability of the characters -- their conversations and their conflicts," Kritika says.