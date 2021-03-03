Kritika Kamra wishes dad on Instagram

Mumbai, March 3 (IANS) Actress Kritika Kamra took to Instagram to post a special birthday wish for her dad on Wednesday. She posted a picture of her father, calling him "thoughtful, compassionate and encouraging".
"Happy birthday Papa! Thank you for always being so thoughtful, compassionate and encouraging. Love you with all my heart. P.S. You and I are the cool ones," she captioned the post.
The actress has been seen in shows such as Kitani Mohobbat Hai, Kuch Toh Log Kahenge, Reporters and Prem Ya Paheli: Chandrakanta. She was recentlyu seen in the web series Tandav, which also starred Saif Ali Khan, Dimple Kapadia, Sunil Grover, Kumud Misra, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Tigmanshu Dhulia, Sarah Jane Dias and others.
The web series got embroiled in a controversy and was accused of hurting religious sentiments of Hindus. An FIR was also filed against Aparna Purohit, the head of India Originals at Amazon Sellers Service Pvt Ltd, and six other co-accused, following which Amazon has issued an apology.
