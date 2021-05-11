Krrip Kapur Suri: 'Essaying the role of a villain is one of my fortes'

Mumbai, May 11 (IANS) Krrip Kapur Suri is all set to unleash a new act of villainy on the small screen. It is an area, he says, is his forte.

Krrip will essay Guru Bhai, a menacing don on the Hindi fantasy drama series "Hero: Gayab Mode On". Guru Bhai and his dreaded gang will wreak havoc on the city, and the show's protagonist Veer, played by Abhishek Nigam, will have a tough time averting the nefarious plan.