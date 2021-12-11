Krushal Ahuja, Aanchal Goswami elated as 'Rishton Ka Manjha' hits 100 episodes

Mumbai, Dec 11 (IANS) Actors Krushal Ahuja and Aanchal Goswami from 'Rishton Ka Manjha' share their excitement as the show completes 100 episodes.

They are seen rejoicing at the moment and open up about their journey so far.

Krushal said: "I'd like to believe this is the first of many hundreds of episodes that we're about to complete. This is a huge success and I'm really proud of the team who has been constantly supporting us to do our best. Every other member of the show is as much responsible as us for this success. I hope the audience keeps supporting us and lets us grow with the show."