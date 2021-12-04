Krushal Ahuja built a gym for himself on the sets of 'Rishton Ka Manjha'

Mumbai, Dec 4 (IANS) Actor Krushal Ahuja being a gym aficionado who strongly believes in living a healthy life, has built a gym for himself on the sets of 'Rishton Ka Manjha'.

He says he takes out time for working out no matter what happens or wherever he is.

Krushal says: "I strongly believe we all should have a healthy and fit body, and this isn't something that will miraculously happen one fine day. Simple steps like reducing intake of sugar and working out at least 30 minutes a day can truly bring a huge change in one's life. I have been following a strict diet ever since I was in college as I have always been conscious about my physique."