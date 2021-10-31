Krystle D'Souza joins 'explosive' star cast of 'Visfot'

Mumbai, Oct 31 (IANS) Sanjay Gupta and Bhushan Kumar's joint production, 'Visfot' went on the floors last week. Krystle D'Souza who recently made her foray in Bollywood has now joined the star cast of the film which includes Ritesh Deshmukh, Fardeen Khan and Priya Bapat. Krystle's part is pivotal to the story and she has been paired with Fardeen.

Talking about the film, the actress says, "There is no greater thrill as an actor than being called on to be a part of a fantastic script. That's what this film is for me and I am so incredibly grateful to Bhushan sir and Sanjay sir. The story is such a roller coaster ride filled with twists and turns."

On working with Fardeen and Riteish, she says, "I am so kicked to be sharing screen space with the ever so charming Fardeen Khan and the solid Riteish Deshmukh. These actors are so different from each other and there's so much to lap up from them individually when we work together and shooting this will be a fun ride".

Krystle had impressed the audience with her work in 'Chehre' where she featured alongside some prominent names like Emraan Hashmi and Amitabh Bachchan. With 'Visfot', the promising actor seems to be taking a step forward to venture into the space of drama.

'Visfot' directed by Kookie Gulati is the official remake of 2012 Venezuelan drama, 'Rock, Paper and Scissors'. Presented by T-Series and White Feather Films, the film is produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Anuradha Gupta and Sanjay Gupta.

--IANS

aa/kr