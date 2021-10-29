KS Ravikumar to direct Lawrence and his brother Elvin!

On his younger brother Elvin's birthday, Raghava Lawrence had announced that he would soon launch him as a hero. Today (October 29), on Lawrence's birthday, Ravindran of Trident Arts and A R Entertainment have announced a new film featuring Elvin in the lead.

The yet-to-be-titled film will be directed by the ace filmmaker K S Ravikumar. The official statement from the producers read: "Raghava Lawrence will be seen in a never before mass role in a special appearance, Elvin will be the protagonist of this flick. The film will be a mix of action, comedy, and emotions".

The makers are currently working on the rest of the cast and crew of the film. Earlier, it was announced that producer Dilli Babu of Axess Film Factory of Maragadha Naanayam, Oh My Kadavule, and Raatsasan would be bankrolling the film but Trident Arts and AR Entertainment have replaced them.







