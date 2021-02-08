Kshana Kshanam first look released

Kshana Kshanam’ is a classic film directed by Ram Gopal Varma. Venkatesh and Sridevi starred in this iconic classic. An upcoming thriller has the same title – ‘Kshana Kshanam’.
The first look poster catches our attention.
The poster has lead actor Uday Shankar with a superimposition of a ticking clock. Director Maruthi unveiled the first look. The film is a thriller with dark comedy. While wishing the team good luck, director Maruthi said he likes the genre of dark comedies.
Produced by Dr.Warlu and Dr. Mannam Chandramouli, the upcoming thriller is directed by Karthik Medikonda. Roshan Saluri is providing the music. The thriller is extensively shot in Vizag and Hyderabad. ‘Arjun Reddy’ fame Jia Sharma is the heroine.
The makers are planning to release the movie later this month.