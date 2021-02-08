Kshana Kshanam first look released

Kshana Kshanam’ is a classic film directed by Ram Gopal Varma. Venkatesh and Sridevi starred in this iconic classic. An upcoming thriller has the same title – ‘Kshana Kshanam’.

The first look poster catches our attention.

The poster has lead actor Uday Shankar with a superimposition of a ticking clock. Director Maruthi unveiled the first look. The film is a thriller with dark comedy. While wishing the team good luck, director Maruthi said he likes the genre of dark comedies.