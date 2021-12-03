K'taka braces for third wave; 18,000 nursing students to be trained

Health Minister K. Sudhakar made this announcement after chairing a meeting of Directors, Deans, HoD's and Medical Superintendents of all government Medical Colleges on Friday.

Bengaluru, Dec 3 (IANS) Karnataka government has decided to get 18,000 nursing students who are pursuing their final year MSc course trained for the treatment of patients during the course of possible third wave of Coronavirus or Omicron's probable effects.

"The service of nurses in ICU and hospitals is crucial during the time of pandemic. There are 18,000 nursing students pursuing their final degree in the state. It has been decided to utilise their services as the health department will get 18,000 additional staff if they pitch in. During the second wave, there was a shortage of nurses," he said.

It has been directed to get them trained for delivering treatment through digital courses and by signing MoU with other institutions, he added.

In the meeting, the review of 21 government medical institutions was made. In every district, the district government hospital attached with the medical college is going to play a pivotal role during the crisis. It has been discussed thoroughly about preparedness on possible third wave or Omicron's probable effects, Sudhakar explained.

It is important that HoD's, Professors, Assistant Professors and senior doctors should behave with utmost responsibility. The meeting also discussed utilising the services of home doctors and PG medical students for effective treatment of patients, he explained.

Sudhakar announced that Covid Risk Allowance for Resident Medical Doctors has been released. The government has released Rs 55 crore out of Rs 73 crore and the rest will be released in a day or two. He also assured timely release of salaries for doctors and medical staff.

--IANS

mka/shb/