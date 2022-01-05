K'taka initiates special surveillance measures for arrivals from Goa

According the state Health and Family Welfare Department, negative RT-PCR certificates not older than 72 hours shall be compulsorily produced by the passengers travelling on flight, bus, train or personal transport and entering Karnataka.

Bengaluru, Jan 5 (IANS) In view of the recent surge in Covid-19 cases in Goa, Karnataka on Wednesday notified special surveillance measures to be complied strictly for all arrivals from neighbouring state.

This is also applicable for passengers boarding connecting flights for Goa. The airlines concerned shall issue boarding passes only to the passengers carrying negative RT-PCR certificates.

Similarly, railway authorities shall be responsible for ensuring that all passengers traveling by trains from Goa to Karnataka carry negative RT-PCR certificates.

For all passengers traveling by bus originating from Goa, bus conductors shall be directed to ensure passengers possess negative RT-PCR certificates.

Deputy Commissioners of the districts bordering Goa state, Belagavi and Uttara Kannada shall establish check posts and make arrangements to deploy necessary staff to ensure that all vehicles (passengers, drivers, helpers or cleaners) entering Karnataka are checked for the compliance of the above requirements.

It is mandatory for students and the public who are regular travellers from Goa to Karnataka for various reasons, to undergo RT-PCR once in 15 days and possess such negative reports.

Health care professionals, children below five years, in dire emergency situations such as death in family and medical treatment are permitted exemptions for negative RT-PCR certificates. Their swabs will be collected on arrival in Karnataka with necessary details like phone number, address. On receipt of receipt of RT-PCR report, necessary action will be initiated, the order said.

