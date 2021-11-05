K'taka lifts night restrictions, allows horse racing

Bengaluru, Nov 5 (IANS) The Karnataka government on Friday lifted the night curfew between 10 p.m and 5 a.m. as the state is seeing a dip in Covid-19 cases.

The government has also allowed horse racing in the state.

With the lifting of these curbs, the state is now free from Covid-19 restrictions. However, strict vigilance will continue in the border districts on the movement of people especially from Kerala.