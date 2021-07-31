K'taka makes RT-PCR test certificate mandatory for entry from Kerala, Maha

The certificate has been made mandatory for all travellers visiting the state by bus, flight, train and private vehicles.

Bengaluru, July 31 (IANS) Amid the rising Covid-19 cases in Karnataka, the state government on Saturday made an RT-PCR test certificate compulsory for those travelling from Kerala and Maharashtra to the state.

Karnataka Additional Chief Secretary of Health and Family Welfare, Jawaid Akhtar has issued an order saying that a negative Covid report or certificate should not be dated more than 72 hours. Earlier, the state government had given the choice of either a RT-PCR test or a certificate of one dose of vaccination to travel to the state from Kerala and Maharashtra.

"The revised special surveillance measure notified here would be complied with strictly for arrivals from Kerala and Maharashtra in view of the current Covid-19 situation," the order said.

The order is mandatory for all flights coming into Karnataka from Kerala and Maharashtra. It has been made compulsory for the airlines to ensure that passengers board with RT-PCR negative test report dated not more than 72 hours.

The order also gives responsibility to railway authorities to ensure only travellers without Covid-19 infection enter the state from Kerala and Maharashtra. The bus conductors are tasked with allowing only those with RT-PCR negative test report from the two states.

For private vehicles, district authorities have been told to put up more number of checkposts at border districts of Kerala and Maharashtra to check RT-PCR reports.

The Covid certificate has also been made mandatory for students and businessmen who travel everyday from Kerala and Maharashtra to Karnataka. Swabs will be collected from those who travel to attend funerals and medical emergencies.

--IANS

