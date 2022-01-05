K'taka not to shut borders with neighboring states amid 3rd wave: Minister

The movement between the neighboring states will remain normal but more vigilance will be kept. The new guidelines are implemented to prevent the situation from going out of hand, he said.

Belagavi (Karnataka), Jan 5 (IANS) Karnataka won't close the borders in all districts with neighboring states amid the third wave of Covid, state minister C.N. Ashwath Narayan said on Wednesday.

He further stated that the government aims to develop industries in the Belagavi region leveraging on the ecosystem which is supportive to the growth of industries as well as entrepreneurship.

In his remarks at the 'CEOs Conclave' organized by Karnataka Digital Economy Mission (KDEM) as part of the 'Beyond Bengaluru' initiative, he said that the state has planned to achieve becoming a $400 billion digital economy in the next 5 years through the development of 'Beyond Bengaluru' clusters in the state which also includes Hubli region.

"Being an entrepreneurial and educational region, Belagavi is also blessed with a good climate. This will boost the industrial growth in the region. The VTU of Belagavi will be developed as an anchor institute on par with IISc and IIT and an action plan to make it a reality has been prepared," he said.

--IANS

mka/vd