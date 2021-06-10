K'taka organises vaccination camp for sportspersons

The two-day mega vaccination camp that began on Thursday, has been organised specifically for sportspersons, coaches, and technical staff of several disciplines, by the Bengaluru civic body - BBMP.

Bengaluru, June 10 (IANS) As many as four thousand members of Karnataka's sporting fraternity are lining up for their Covid jabs, on Thursday and Friday, at the Kantheerava stadium here.

The vaccination camp has been organised by the department of youth empowerment and sports. The Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has conducted this camp.

Even as 2,200 sportspersons aged above 18 years have registered with the Karnataka Olympic Association, its president Govind Raju said around 3,500 persons are expected to get themselves vaccinated at the camp, over these two days.

Several sportspersons who got their jab on Thursday, expressed happiness on getting vaccinated.

Arrangements have been made for systematic administration of vaccines to different sports disciplines on different days. While players and support staff of disciplines such as basketball, fencing, swimming, hockey, tennikoit, badminton, rowing, and netball get their vaccines on Thursday, handball, shooting, football, volleyball, table tennis, athletics and roller skating sportspersons will be vaccinated on Friday.

Moves are afoot to conduct similar vaccination camps in other parts of Karnataka, for the sportspersons representing the state at national and international events.

--IANS

pvn/skp/