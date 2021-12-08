K'taka sets target of 30 lakh Covid vaccination for one day

The special drive on Wednesday has also been carried out for two months. Meanwhile, Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has formed 430 special teams to track 7.66 lakh people in the city who have not taken their first dose of Covid vaccination.

Bengaluru, Dec 8 (IANS) Karnataka Health Department has set a target of administering 30 lakh Covid vaccinations across the state on Wednesday in the wake of threat of new variant Omicron.

It is being arranged to administer vaccines at 7,000 government and 234 private centres in the state. Till date, as many as 48.5 lakh people are yet to take a second dose of vaccination even after they have completed 83 days. As many as 12.4 lakh people in Bengaluru city are yet to take second dose even as their deadline is expired.

The health department is contacting these persons on mobile and asking them to get the vaccination done. Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagara Palike (BBMP) has also taken up special initiatives to reach out to people in the wake of fears of spreading Omicron variant in the city.

The authorities have started a door to door vaccination programme to ensure maximum vaccination. 91.8 lakh people above the age of 18 are eligible for Covid vaccination in Bengaluru. Among these, 82,14,066 have taken the first dose and 63,05,263 have taken the second dose. 7.66 lakh are yet to get the first dose and BBMP has formed more than 430 special teams to find out these individuals and vaccinate them.

In Bengaluru alone, authorities have set a target of administering 4..5 lakh vaccinations on Wednesday.

--IANS

mka/shb/