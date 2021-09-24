K'taka to allow full theatre shows, opening of pubs from Oct

A decision has also been taken to allow 100 per cent attendance for students of Classes 6 to 12, and schools will function from Monday to Friday, Chief Minister Basavaraj Bommai announced after the Covid Expert Committee meeting on Friday.

Bengaluru, Sep 24 (IANS) Karnataka government has given the green signal to full house shows in theatres, and opening of pubs in the state from October with restrictions, especially for pregnant women and children.

"The Covid positivity rate in the state is 0.65 per cent. The Covid cases have come down drastically barring five districts. Cinema theatres will operate with full capacity in all districts which have less than 1 per cent Covid positivity rate," he said.

Similarly, pubs in the state will also be allowed to function from October 3 with the same condition. If the Covid positivity rate increases to more than 1 per cent only 50 per cent of occupancy will be allowed and if the Covid positivity rate is more than 2 per cent, pubs and cinemas will be closed, Bommai said.

The people who have got a minimum of one Covid vaccination shot will only be allowed to theatres and pubs, he underlined.

Night curfew has been extended from 9 p.m. to 10 p.m.

The government will issue separate guidelines for Dasara festivities. Strict regulation will be in place in the bordering districts of Maharashtra and Kerala.

With Yadgir, Kalburgi, and Mysuru districts recording a lower rate of vaccination, Revenue Minister R. Ashok and Health Minister K. Sudhakar will visit those districts and create awareness along with local representatives and NGOs and religious institutions, Bommai said.

--IANS

mka/vd