K'taka to provide eggs, bananas to over 14 lakh malnourished students

Bengaluru, Nov 24 (IANS) The Karnataka government has decided to provide boiled eggs and bananas to school children studying in government aided schools between six and 15 years of age suffering from malnutrition, anemia and deficiency of proteins.

The programme will begin from December 1.

The Department of Public Instruction has issued a circular in this regard on Wednesday. The students of six north Karnataka districts will get the benefit under the programme as they top the chart of deficiency.