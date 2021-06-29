Kubbra Sait opens up on her international sci-fi series 'Foundation'

Mumbai, June 29 (IANS) The trailer of Kubbra Sait's international web series "Foundation" dropped on Monday and the actress is not surprisingly excited.

Kubbra apart, the sci-fi show has an international cast including Jared Harris, Lee Pace, Lou Llobell, Leah Harvey, Laura Birn, Cassian Bilton and Terrence Mann, with David S. Goyer as showrunner.