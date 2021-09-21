Kubbra Sait shares prosthetics video from sci-fi series 'Foundation'

Mumbai, Sep 21 (IANS) Actress Kubbra Sait of 'Sacred Games' fame, who plays a pivotal part in the upcoming Apple TV+ sci-fi drama series 'Foundation' starring Jared Harris, took to social media to share a glimpse of how she underwent a prosthetic makeover to get the look of her character.

The video shows her sitting motionless while the prosthetics team does its magic on her. Sait, who plays the character named Phara, also shared a picture with the young British actress Leah Harvey, who essays the character of Salvor Hardin in the series inspired by Isaac Asimov's novels.