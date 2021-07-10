Kumail Nanjiani to star in 'Homeland Elegies' adaptation

Washington [US], July 10 (ANI): Actor Kumail Nanjiani is set to star in and executive produce the adaptation of 'Homeland Elegies'. The upcoming project is being developed as a limited series at FX.



As per The Hollywood Reporter, FX has landed rights to Ayad Akhtar's acclaimed novel 'Homeland Elegies', which it's developing as a limited series.

The Disney-owned cable outlet won the rights after outbidding multiple other interested parties. FX Productions will produce the eight-episode drama, with Akhtar adapting his book and Oren Moverman set to direct.

'Homeland Elegies' made numerous best-of lists for 2020. The novel by Pulitzer Prize winner Akhtar blends fact and fiction to tell an epic story of identity and belonging in post-Trump America. Part family drama, part social essay, part picaresque novel, at its heart it is the story of a father, a son, and the country they both call home.

Nanjiani, an Oscar nominee for co-writing 'The Big Sick', is currently filming the Star Wars series 'Obi-Wan' for Disney+. He's in the cast for Marvel's 'Eternals', which will hit theatres on November 5, and is set to play Chippendales founder Somen "Steve" Banerjee in a Hulu limited series.

Akhtar, Nanjiani and Moverman will executive produce 'Homeland Elegies' with Sight Unseen's Julia Lebedev and Eddie Vaisman and Nimitt Mankad via Inimitable Pictures. (ANI)

