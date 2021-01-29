Kumar Sanu: Music labels not the most important nowadays

He goes on to give the example of content creators: "Many YouTubers are superhit and no label is supporting them. I think the label is required when you sing in films because they decide the money aspect. In the end talent is what works. Whoever has the talent will shine bright and anyone who doesn't have talent won't be able to do anything even if a big label is supporting them. I think label is not the most important thing nowadays."

Talking to IANS, Sanu says: "A music label's brand name can take you to a certain point of success, but to maintain that stability you need talent. If any singer has that kind of stability, then it doesn't matter if you have a label or not."

Sanu, who ruled the Bollywood playback scene in the nineties ever since he came in the spotlight with "Aashiqui" in 1990, feels that the close-knit circle of in-house singers that music labels create and promote will end soon.

"Music companies have their own rules. Whatever they do, singers should have their right and they need to make a mark. Our association is being made and we have started getting more facilities. Music lables have build a boundary around themselves and they take their own singers but that will break in future because in the end talent speaks," says Sanu, who was recently heard in the remixed version of his hit track "Tujhko mirchi lagi", for the "Coolie No. 1" remake starring Varun Dhawan and Sara Ali Khan.

He also feels that with the help of an association for singers, the monetary exploitation of singers by music labels would come to an end.

"Anyone who has talent will be recognised by not just a music label but the entire world. I think we will come out of the monetary rules we are stuck in. The fights we are fighting will help singers. I don't think brand names help much. In future, talent will not be measured by one's brand name," he shares.

On a personal note, the 63-year-old singer's son Jaan Kumar Sanu had recently said the two don't share a cordial relationship. "All I can say about Jaan is whatever he is doing musically, he is doing well. He sings well and is struggling as well. He will get work. We will do whatever we can. Our relationship is like that of a father and a son. We will try that he gets a chance. I have tried and will continue to help him. He is a good singer and I don't think there will be any problem in the future," says Kumar Sanu.

