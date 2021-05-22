Kumar Sanu: Raam Laxman helped so many singers grow (FIRST PERSON)

(Playback star Kumar Sanu worked with composer duo Raam Laxman in films like "Hum Aapke Hain Koun..!" and "Hum Saath-Saath Hain" among others. Laxman, who continued working as Raam Laxman after Raam's death, passed away on Saturday. Sanu gets emotional remembering Laxman, or Vijay Patil, while speaking to opened IANS)

BY KUMAR SANU

Mumbai, May 22 (IANS) "I have worked with Vijay ji, known to the world as Raam Laxman, in films like Hum Saath-Saath Hain and Hum Aapke Hain Koun..! and three to four others. Most of the songs we worked on together became hits.

"The first thing that comes to my mind when I think of him is his behaviour. He was a jovial and soft-spoken person and always wore a smile on his face. His words were always sweet and I have never seen him lose his temper. He was a fantastic human being. His demise is definitely a huge loss for the industry. All we can do is pray, so that his soul rests in peace.

"He would address me as Kumar ji. While teaching a song, he would always make it easy for the singer. If I ever said I found a part of a song difficult, he would encourage me saying, 'give it a try, I am here, don't worry and I am confident you can do this, tum gaa loge'. He was very popular among singers owing to his cordial behaviour.

"He would always encourage singers and was very humble in his approach. I still remember the happy expression on his face after a recording was completed. Today, I feel extremely sad to think that he is no more. His contribution to the industry is huge! He has gifted such amazing songs and helped so many singers grow."

(As told to Ahana Bhattacharya)

