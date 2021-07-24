Kumar Sanu recalls his paintings being displayed in school exhibition

Talking about the same, Sanu told IANS: "American University of USA has honoured me with the Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award. It is a Doctorate and the certificate came from the USA. The Governors of 120 countries have approved this. The award was given in Pune."

"I have also been honoured with the Maharashtra Samman Award from the Raj Bhawan. Honourable Governor Bhagat Singh Koshyari Ji handed over the award to me. This is a very prestigious award for me being a resident of this state. I was earlier honoured with the Maharashtra Ratna Award in 2014," added the singer.