'Kumbalangi Nights' leads the SIIMA awards nominations list in 2019

Malayalam movie Kumbalangi Nights is leading the nominations tally in the South Indian International Movie Awards (SIIMA) announcement.

SIIMA is being planned to be held on September 11 and 12 at Hyderabad. Movies released in 2019 and 2020 are being considered as separate sections.

Kumbalangi Nights, directed by Madhu C Narayanan and written by Shyam Pushkaran, had received rave reviews and tremendous appreciation from the viewers.