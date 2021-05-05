Kumud Mishra: 'Itwaar' is about beating hardships with a positive mind

"The core message of Itwaar is that a positive frame of mind can enable you to beat the hardships of life. It is very relevant today. I was very sure that the film would receive a lot of love from the audience," says Mishra, who had tested positive for Covid a while back.

The actor adds that he is satisfied if the film has lightened the mood of even one person and helped them feel better.

"Given the pandemic, if our film could make people smile, it would achieve its objective. The idea behind Itwaar is that a positive mind can conquer any hurdle. Let's hope to keep the same positivity and beat this deadly virus soon," he says.

The film, hich released digitally, also features a song by singer Udit Narayan titled "Man bhala toh sab bhala".

"Itwaar" received international acclaim at the River To River 18th Florence Indian Film Festival in Italy. The film also received the Special Jury Award at 16th Kalpanirjhar International Short Fiction Film Festival 2018 and Filmingo International Short Film Festival 2018. It was also an official selection at Dadasaheb Phalke International Film Festival 2019 and 9th Jagran Film Festival 2018.

Written and directed by Rahul Srivastava, "Itwaar" also stars Harshit Sidhwani and Lubna Salim in key roles. The film is currently streaming on Disney+ Hotstar.

