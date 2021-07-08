  1. Sify.com
  2. Movies
  3. Bollywood
  4. Kunal Kapoor brightens up weekday with his new post

Kunal Kapoor brightens up weekday with his new post

Source :IANS
Author :IANS
Last Updated: Thu, Jul 8th, 2021, 21:01:35hrs
  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Mumbai, July 8 (IANS) Actor Kunal Kapoor took to social media on Thursday to declare he is shining bright and on fire!

"Ho, ho, ho, I'm on fire #shinebright," wrote Kunal Kapoor with a picture he posted on his Instagram page.

In the sunny bright picture post, the actor is seen posing in a white T-shirt, sporting beard and long hair.

The actor was last seen in the film "Koi Jaane Na" on OTT.

Off screen, Kunal is the co-founder Ketto, Asia's largest crowdfunding platform that raises money for social and individual causes.

--IANS

eka/vnc

  • Facebook-icon
  • Twitter-icon
  • Whatsapp-icon
  • Linkedin-icon

Latest Features