Kunal Kapoor says good roles more important than just being in films

Mumbai, Aug 28 (IANS) Actor Kunal Kapoor, now seen playing Babar in 'The Empire', goes down memory lane to recall times when he used to be present on film sets and ask himself: "Why am I doing this?" The actor has also opened up on his love for his craft.

In a conversation with IANS, he said: "When I found acting, I understood that this is what I want to do for the rest of my life - I want to be on the sets every day, that is how much I enjoy and love it. There are times, though, when you find yourself in situations where the material coming your way is not what you want to do."