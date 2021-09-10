Kunal Kemmu begins working on a new project

  1. Sify.com
Kunal Kemmu (Image source: Instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], September 10 (ANI): On the auspicious occasion of Ganesh Chaturthi, actor Kunal Kemmu has started working on his new project.

Taking to Instagram, Kunal wrote, "What a great day to start something new seeking the blessings of Ganpati Bappa! Excited as I begin a new journey with a new character.. can't wait to share this one with you guys. GANPATI BAPPA MORIYA #happyganeshchaturthi #somethingnew #moviemagic."
However, he has not disclosed the details of the project.
Kunal also uploaded a picture of him offering prayers to Lord Ganesha.

Netizens have poured in best wishes to Kunal for his new project.
"All the best Kunal. Keep rocking," a user commented.
"Happy Ganesh Chathurthi Kunal. Best of luck," another user wrote.
Kunal was last seen in 'Malang' and 'Lootcase'. (ANI)

