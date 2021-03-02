Kunal Kemmu captures 'morning stillness of Mumbai'

Mumbai, March 2 (IANS) Actor Kunal Kemmu has clicked a series of pictures of the city, giving creative vent to his love for photography. The actor took to the streets of Mumbai to capture the spirit of the city through his lens.

"I was always interested in photography. I was checking out the new camera that I bought recently and I thought why not capture the morning stillness of Mumbai and also give myself a chance to hone my skills?" said Kunal.