Kunal Kemmu commences shoot for cop thriller 'Abhay 3'

Kunal said: "I'm so thrilled and grateful to be a part of a series which has become such a loved franchise and to be headlining this franchise is almost surreal. As I begin shooting for 'Abhay 3'."

Mumbai, Oct 29 (IANS) Actor Kunal Kemmu has started shooting for the third season of the gritty cop thriller 'Abhay'.

Kunal will return as the investigating officer Abhay Pratap Singh who has the mind of a criminal and can go to any extent to solve a case.

Asha Negi, Nidhi Singh, Rituraj Singh and Elnaaz Nourozi who were a part of the earlier season will return to their successful character portrayals in Season 3 as well."

Ken Ghosh who directed the first two seasons is also directing the third season of this successful franchise.

Ghosh said: "This is for all the friends, fans and well-wishers who kept asking us when we started shooting for 'Abhay 3'? This is to officially announce that we have started rolling and will soon have your favourite detective back on your screens in 'Abhay 3'."

There would be new additions however the details are kept under wraps.

Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said: "As the country's largest homegrown digital streaming platform, it is our constant endeavour to provide fresh and gripping content and with Abhay, we set a benchmark for the industry in the crime thriller genre."

Nimisha Pandey, Head, Hindi Originals, ZEE5 said, "We are thrilled to bring the third season of Abhay which is sure to have our viewers' adrenaline rushing, with an interesting story that will only raise the stakes for Abhay personally".

Shariq Patel, Chief Business Officer, Zee Studios added: aceWe can only promise that it's going to be bigger, better and darker".

The premiere of 'Abhay 3' only on ZEE5.

