Kunal Kemmu pens heartfelt post for daughter Inaaya

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Sun, Dec 5th, 2021, 15:15:02hrs
Kunal Kemmu with his daughter Inaaya (Image source: Instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], December 5 (ANI): The bond between a father and a daughter is truly special. Actor Kunal Kemmu also shares an adorable relationship with his daughter Inaaya.

On Friday, Kunal took to her Instagram account and shared a few images of him with Inaaya.
In one of the images, Inaaya can be seen cutely leaning towards her father Kunal while enjoying nature.
Alongside the pictures, Kunal penned a heartfelt post for Inaaya.
"To the stories you tell me and the way you lay your head on my shoulders," he captioned.


The father-daughter duo's pictures have garnered a lot of likes and comments.
"Awww," actor Patralekhaa commented.
"Inaaya is the luckiest girl to have a father like youuu," a fan wrote.
Kunal and Soha Ali Khan became parents to Inaaya on September 29, 2017. (ANI)

