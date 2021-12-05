Kunal Kemmu pens heartfelt post for daughter Inaaya

On Friday, Kunal took to her Instagram account and shared a few images of him with Inaaya.In one of the images, Inaaya can be seen cutely leaning towards her father Kunal while enjoying nature.Alongside the pictures, Kunal penned a heartfelt post for Inaaya."To the stories you tell me and the way you lay your head on my shoulders," he captioned.The father-daughter duo's pictures have garnered a lot of likes and comments."Awww," actor Patralekhaa commented."Inaaya is the luckiest girl to have a father like youuu," a fan wrote.Kunal and Soha Ali Khan became parents to Inaaya on September 29, 2017. (ANI)