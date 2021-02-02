Kunal Kemmu recalls playing Silsila as 'Traffic Signal' turns 14

Mumbai, Feb 2 (IANS) Actor Kunal Kemmu went down memory lane to recall his iconic character Silsila in the Madhur Bhandarkar directorial Traffic Signal. The film was released 14 years ago on this day.

Kunal shared a virtual hug to the film's team in his Instagram post along with a throwback picture of his character for fans, plus a video of an interview he gave by during that time of release.