Kunal Kemmu starts shooting for 'Abhay 3'

Source :ANI
Author :ANI
Last Updated: Thu, Oct 28th, 2021, 17:15:03hrs
Kunal Kemmu (Image source: Instagram)

Mumbai (Maharashtra) [India], October 28 (ANI): The filming of Kunal Kemmu-starrer 'Abhay 3' has started.
On Thursday, Kunal took to Instagram and shared the update with his fans.

He wrote, "And it begins... Again!!Abhay 3."
Alongside the note, Kunal posted a picture of the show's clapperboard. The image also features a shiny metallic gun.

Helmed by Ken Ghosh, 'Abhay 3' is the third part in a popular franchise of the same name. The previous seasons of ZEE5 show also featured Ram Kapoor, Chunky Pandey, and Asha Negi in prominent roles. (ANI)

