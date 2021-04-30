Kunal Kohli: Retelling story of Ram in 'Ramyug' should spread positivity

Mumbai, April 30 (IANS) Director Kunal Kohli feels "Ramyug", his upcoming mythological web series that narrates the story of Lord Ram, should spread positivity and hope at a time when people are feeling depressed and demotivated owing to the pandemic.

"The country is going through an extremely difficult time, and we hope that the re-telling of this epic tale will motivate and give strength to families that can sit together and watch this story," says Kohli.