Kunal Saluja: Embarrassing how I can't remember important dates

Aparshakti is a social media influencer trying his best to get into acting. He is a multi-tasker and is always in a rush. Just like Aparshakti, Kunal also has a big problem of remembering wrong dates.

Mumbai, March 11 (IANS) Television actor Kunal Saluja, popular as Aparshakti in the show "Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii", says there are similarities between him and his on-screen character.

"I feel dates and I don't connect well. Just like my character Aparshakti, I tend to forget important dates quite easily. At times I get confused and perplexed with dates, but most of the time I just don't remember. I feel a bit embarrassed, too, when at times I forget special days," he says.

The actor adds that he has landed in many embarrassing situations owing to this.

"I remember how I oforgot my mom's birthday and my dad called me when her birthday was almost over and said, 'Kunal please wish your mom, you haven't wished her and it was her birthday today'. Similarly, I am always confused about the exact date of my brother's birthday. I always wish him one day before his birthday," he says.

Sargam Ki Sadhe Satii airs on Sony Entertainment Television.

