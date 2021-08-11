Kunal Singh to play Ankita Lokhande's on-screen love interest

Mumbai, Aug 11 (IANS) Actor Kunal Singh who was seen as an antagonist in television show 'Naagin: Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel' will now appear in Ekta Kapoor's 'Pavitra Rishta 2'. The actor will be in a cameo role portraying actress Ankita Lokhande's on-screen love interest.

He says: "I am playing Archana's (Ankita) boyfriend 'Gaurav'. It's a cameo but till the time I am in the show, I have got a very good screen presence. I feel blessed to be part of most loved show. And sharing screen space with popular actors like Ankita, Usha Nadkarni ma'am and Shaheer Sheikh is just like another opportunity."