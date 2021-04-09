Kunchacko Boban- Nayanthara starrer 'Nizhal' releases today (Apr 9)

In editor turned director Appu N Bhattathiri’s Nizhal, Kunchacko Boban and Nayanthara are doing the lead roles. The movie releases today.
Anto Joseph, Abhijith M Pillai, Badusha, Fellini T P and Ginesh Jose are the producers. S Sanjeev is the writer. Deepak D Menon is the cinematographer. Sooraj S Kurup is the music director.
Nayanthara is back in Malayalam after the Nivin Pauly starrer Love Action Drama.
Kunchacko Boban is having the second release of the week, with Nayattu hitting the screens yesterday.
According to reports, Nizhal is a thriller with Kunchacko Boban playing the role of a judicial magistrate.