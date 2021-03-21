Kunchacko Boban – Nayanthara starrer 'Nizhal' to release on April 4

Nizhal, which marks the directorial debut of editor Appu N Bhattathiri, will release at the cinemas on April 4. Kunchacko Boban and Nayanthara are playing the lead in Nizhal.
The script is by S Sanjeev. Deepak D Menon is the cinematographer. Sooraj S Kurup is the music director.
Nayanthara was last seen in Malayalam as Nivin Pauly’s heroine in Love Action Drama. Kunchacko Boban’s last release was Mohan Kumar Fans. He has Nayattu coming up.
Nizhal is said to be a thriller, which is being produced by Anto Joseph, Abhijith M Pillai, Badusha, Fellini T P and Ginesh Jose.