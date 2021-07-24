Kunchacko Boban and Jayasurya to team up again

Recently producer Listin Stephen posted a picture of himself with actors Kunchacko Boban and Jayasurya, announcing a new project.

Though the details have not been revealed, Jayasurya has posted that the movie would be a fun ride.

Kunchacko Boban and Jayasurya have teamed up earlier on screen for several successful movies, which include Swapnakkoodu, Three Kings, Gulumaal, Shajahanum Pareekkuttiyum, Kilukkam Kilukilukkam, School Bus, 101 Weddings, Four Friends and Lollipop among others.