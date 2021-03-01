Kunchacko Boban in Mahesh Narayanan’s 'Ariyippu'

Kunchacko Boban is co-producing and playing the lead in Ariyippu, directed by Mahesh Narayanan. Besides directing, Mahesh is also the writing, editing, and co-producing the movie.

The shooting of Ariyippu will commence during June / July 2021 at Ernakulam.

Kunchacko Boban has completed Jis Joy’s Mohan Kumar Fans, Martin Prakkat’s Nayattu, Appu Bhattathiri’s Nizhal and Ashraf Hamza’s Bheemante Vazhi.