Kunchacko Boban in Mahesh Narayanan’s 'Ariyippu'

Kunchacko Boban is co-producing and playing the lead in Ariyippu, directed by Mahesh Narayanan. Besides directing, Mahesh is also the writing, editing, and co-producing the movie.
The shooting of Ariyippu will commence during June / July 2021 at Ernakulam.
Kunchacko Boban has completed Jis Joy’s Mohan Kumar Fans, Martin Prakkat’s Nayattu, Appu Bhattathiri’s Nizhal and Ashraf Hamza’s Bheemante Vazhi.
Mahesh’s directorial debut was Take Off, which had Kunchacko Boban in the main cast. During Covid 19 period, Mahesh had directed C U Soon, which had Fahadh Faasil in the lead. The much-awaited movie, Malik, directed by Mahesh Narayanan, is ready for release.