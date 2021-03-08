Kunchacko Boban in 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu'

Kunchacko Boban is teaming up with Android Kunjappan ver 5.25 director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval in a project with an interesting title, Nna Thaan Case Kodu.

The movie is being produced by Santhosh T Kuruvilla and Aashiq Abu.

Vinay Fort, Gayathrie Shankar, Saiju Kurup and Jaffer Idukki include the main cast. Madhu Neelakandan is the cinematographer.