Kunchacko Boban in 'Nna Thaan Case Kodu'

Kunchacko Boban is teaming up with Android Kunjappan ver 5.25 director Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval in a project with an interesting title, Nna Thaan Case Kodu.
The movie is being produced by Santhosh T Kuruvilla and Aashiq Abu.
Vinay Fort, Gayathrie Shankar, Saiju Kurup and Jaffer Idukki include the main cast. Madhu Neelakandan is the cinematographer.
Kunchacko Boban has a couple of projects in various stages of completion which includes Jis Joy’s Mohan Kumar Fans, Mahesh Narayanan’s Ariyippu, Martin Prakkat’s Nayattu, Appu Bhattathiri’s Nizhal and Ashraf Hamza’s Bheemante Vazhi.
Ratheesh Balakrishnan Poduval has recently completed Kanakam Kamini Kalaham with Nivin Pauly as the hero.