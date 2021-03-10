Kunchacko Boban starrer 'Mohan Kumar Fans' to release on Mar 19

Mohan Kumar Fans, directed by Jis Joy with Kunchacko Boban in the lead, is releasing on Mar 19.
Produced by Listin Stephen, Mohan Kumar Fans has Siddique, Mukesh, Anarkali Nazar, Krishna Sankar, Sreenivasan, Vinay Forrt and Saiju Kurup in the cast.
Bobby and Sanjay have written the story. Bahul Ramesh is the cinematographer.
Jis Joy has earlier directed movies like Bicycle Thieves, Sunday Holiday and Vijay Superum Pournamiyum.
Kunchacko Boban has movies like Nayattu, Pada, Nizhal, Bheemante Vazhi, Nna Thaan Case Kodu, Aaraam Paathira and Ariyippu at various stages of production.