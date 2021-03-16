Kunchacko Boban starrer 'Mohan Kumar Fans' to release on Mar 19

The official teaser of director Jis Joy’s Mohan Kumar Fans is funny and interesting. The movie has Kunchacko Boban playing the lead.
Listin Stephen is the producer. Bobby and Sanjay have been credited with the story. Bahul Ramesh is the cinematographer. Prince George is the music director.
Here is the link: https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=5gJfOsOdIEw&t=1s
The teaser has Sreenivasan and Sidhique in a comic scene. Mukesh, Anarkali Nazar, Krishna Sankar and Saiju Kurup in the cast.
Jis Joy has earlier directed movies like Bicycle Thieves, Sunday Holiday and Vijay Superum Pournamiyum.
Mohan Kumar Fans will release on Mar 19.