Kunchacko Boban starts the 'Chackochan Challenge'

With shootings canceled under Covid 19 lockdown, the stars in Malayalam are busy with various activities. Some of them have been posting social awareness posts regularly.

“I was talking to a friend over the phone yesterday and the hopelessness in his words is the reason behind this post and the series of lockdown activities I am planning till 16th,” wrote the actor.

He explained his plans for the challenge: “We are going through testing times, and announcements such as lockdown extension force us to postpone or drop many of our plans, leading to disappointment. While lockdown and social distancing are effective in curbing the spread of Covid-19, it may perhaps be not so conducive to our emotional state. Keeping this is mind, I am coming up with a series of activities till 16th June to help you keep boredom at bay and maybe develop some new habits. From brain-tingling exercises to physical challenges, I have plans to not let the lockdown lock you down.”

The challenges include contributing to those who are needy and planting trees. The Chackochan Challenge has been received well by his fans on social media.