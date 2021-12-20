Kunchacko Boban to team up again with Mahesh Narayanan

Kunchacko Boban is all set to team up again with director Mahesh Narayanan, after Take Off. Kunchacko shared a picture of the script of Ariyippu (Declaration), announcing the movie.

Mahesh Narayanan, one of the finest editors in the business, turned director with Take Off, in which Kunchacko played an important role. Mahesh has since then directed C U Soon and Malik, both with Fahadh Faasil in the lead. He is the script writer and cinematographer of Fahadh Faasil’s forthcoming movie, Malayankunju. He has also announced Phantom Hospital in Hindi.