Kunchacko Boban to team up with Arvind Swami!

On Valentine’s Day, there is a grand announcement happening for Malayalam. Two heartthrobs from south Indian cinema are teaming up for Theevandi director T P Fellini’s forthcoming project, Ottu.
Produced under the banner of August Cinemas, Ottu has been scripted by S Sajeev. A H Kaashif is the music director.
The shooting will start soon with the main locations being Mumbai, Goa, Mangalore and Udupi.
According to some reports, Ottu is about certain incidents happening between a travel from Mumbai to Mangalore.
Ottu will be shot in Malayalam and Tamil. The makers are planning to release the movie in July.