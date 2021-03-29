Kunchacko Boban’s 'Nayattu' to release on Apr 8

Nayattu, directed by Martin Prakkat with Kunchacko Boban, Joju George and Nimisha Sajayan in the lead, will release on April 8.
Nayattu is being produced by Ranjith and P M Sasidharan. Shahi Kabir, who wrote Joseph, is the scriptwriter. Shyju Khalid is the cinematographer. Vishnu Vijay is the music director. Mahesh Narayanan is the editor.
Kunchacko Boban plays a cop in the movie and his character name is Praveen Michael.
Martin Prakkat has earlier directed movies like Best Actor, ABCD and Charlie.
The shooting of Nayattu was going on when the Covid 19 pandemic outbreak happened. The shooting was postponed for a while and completed later.