'Kurup' and 'Marakkar' to be withdrawn from theatres following OTT release

The Mohanlal starrer Marakkar: Arabikkadalinte Simham will also be withdrawn from theatres, as the movie will start streaming on OTT from Dec 17 onwards.

Following the release of Kurup on OTT platform, the Dulquer Salmaan starrer has been withdrawn from theatres, as per reports.

As per the condition put forward by the Kerala Film Chamber, a movie can be released in any other platform only after 42 days from the release at the theatres.

Due to the large number of unreleased movies waiting for release date, the Film Chamber has reduced this period to 30 days.

According to theatre owners, there is no point in continuing with the theatre ,screening of movies that are already available on OTT.