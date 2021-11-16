'Kurup' is a hit in Tamil Nadu!

Yes, the film has registered a grand opening for a dubbed film by grossing nearly 2.5 crores in the opening weekend. Trade expects the film to gross another 2 to 2.5 crores in the long run. Kurup is all set to become one of the highest Malayalam grosser in Tamil Nadu.

The box office success of Dulquer's previous Tamil film Kannum Kannum Kollayadithaal and his ability to dub his lines in Tamil have helped him big time in Tamil Nadu. Besides the Tamil version, the Telugu dubbed version is also inching towards the hit status.

Needless to say, Kurup is having a dream run in Dulquer's home state Kerala and Malayalam cinema's fort UAE.

Sources say that the film will end up as the career-highest grosser for Dulquer Salmaan.