'Kurup' trailer is thrilling

The trailer of Kurup begins with a statement saying this cinema has been inspired by certain incidents that are known to society and is not a documentary. The movie has not attempted to make an exact recreation of things that could have happened, adds the statement.

A cop tells an unknown caller that his superior officer has gone to Bhopal to nab ‘Kurup’. When the cop asks him about the caller’s identity, he laughs and says, “Tell him that Kurup had called from Bhopal.”